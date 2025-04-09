Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Janata Dal (Secular) will hold a massive protest on April 12 against the Karnataka government over the recent price hikes and alleged corruption, the party said on Wednesday.

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy will lead the protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

JD(S) is all set to launch a vigorous campaign against the Congress-led state government, focusing on price hikes and corruption. The campaign, titled 'Sakappa Saaku Congress Sarkara' (Enough is Enough Congress Government), is being led by JD(S) Youth President Nikhil Kumaraswamy and is gaining significant attention across the state.

Furthermore, during a briefing at the party office JP Bhavan on Wednesday, Nikhil Kumaraswamy launched a new website, [www.saakappasaaku.com](http://www.saakappasaaku.com), which showcases and highlights the alleged misdeeds by the Congress government. He stated that not only JD(S) workers but anyone from the state could register on the website and participate in the protests.

Since the Congress government came to power, people have been burdened with rising prices.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy accused the Congress government of dragging the state into an economic crisis, creating a state of financial emergency.

He claimed, "The Congress government has pushed the people of the state into unbearable hardships. They are continuously exploiting the people. How much longer should we tolerate this? That's why we are launching this fight against the Corrupt Congress government. We have started the 'Sakappa Saaku Congress Sarkara' campaign."

Nikhil informed that party president H D Kumaraswamy confirmed his participation in the protest and assured that JD(S) would continue this campaign. He stated that the Congress government has continuously increased prices of essential commodities for the past two years. Gradually, every sector has seen price hikes, pushing the people of the state into distress. There is growing debate across the state about the government's actions. He added that JD(S) is working to address the sentiments of every citizen of the state.

"Our workers, under Kumaranna's guidance, have launched the 'Sakappa Saaku Congress Sarkara' campaign today. Seven crore people's sentiments are expressed as 'Sakappa Saaku,'" Nikhil Kumaraswamy remarked.

He thanked Basavaraj Rayareddy, MLA from Yelaburga and the financial advisor to the Chief Minister for his statements regarding the government's failures and corruption. "The Chief Minister's economic advisor has claimed that Karnataka is number one in corruption, I thank Reddy for speaking about the corruption in the ruling party. Reddy has also previously mentioned how the guarantee schemes affect development in the state."

Nikhil Kumaraswamy criticized the government's failure to deliver on promises, specifically regarding financial assistance. He stated that the government had not adequately provided the promised funds, despite their announcements during the elections.

"Today, we have launched the 'Sakappa Saaku Congress Sarkara' website. On this site, we have compiled the statements made by ministers and legislators, revealing their failures. This is not a one-day campaign. Ministers in this government have been involved and subjected to honey traps, the Congress high command in money traps, and the people of Karnataka have been subjected to tax traps," he claimed.

He also pointed out that JD(S) had protested over the guarantees but accused the Congress of failing to release the promised funds. He criticised the Congress for not following through on the commitments promised to the people of the state.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy clarified that the website would be a continuous source of information and participation. "During the by-elections, the government disbursed funds within 48 hours. For three constituencies, the Griha Lakshmi scheme money was released, but they failed to implement the guarantees properly." He emphasised that this was not a protest limited to only a few days but an ongoing one. "We are not just protesting against the price hikes. The campaign is about holding the Congress government accountable for all their mideeds."

He clarified that JD(S) has no issue with the guarantee schemes themselves but criticised the government's inability to release funds regularly as promised. He added, "The government's situation is such that they cannot fulfill basic requirements, and the people are suffering."

Reacting to the Muda scam, he said, "The ED (Enforcement Directorate) is investigating. Let's wait and see what happens. When the Muda scam came up, Siddaramaiah asked for money for a piece of land, which was later returned. If they did not make a mistake, why return the land? I am not personally attacking anyone. The government should be held accountable for their actions."

Kumaraswamy pointed out that from 2004 to 2014, during the UPA government, the price of gas was Rs 1241. "Now, it is Rs 854. Even though there has been an increase of Rs 50, the price is still only Rs 850. During the Congress rule, gas prices were higher," he criticised.

He clarified that there is no disagreement within the JD(S)-BJP coalition. "The decision to form the alliance was made during the Lok Sabha elections because of our shared views on the country's welfare. There is no dissent or dissatisfaction in our alliance," he stated.

He firmly cast aside any speculation about JD(S) merging with BJP. "Our party's contribution to farmers and every region is significant. Our vote share has been increasing, and our workers are dedicated to strengthening the regional party. There is no question of JD(S) merging with the BJP. We will continue to work for the benefit of the state and the country, but we will remain an independent regional party," Nikhil Kumaraswamy clarified.

Former Minister Venkatarav Nagouda, MP Mallesh Babu, Legislative Party Leader Suresh Babu, MLA Swaroop Prakash, and former MLC K.A. Tippeswamy, along with other prominent leaders, were present during the briefing. (ANI)

