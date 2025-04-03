Patna (Bihar) [India], April 3 (ANI): Mohammed Kasim Ansari has resigned from the primary membership of the Janata Dal (United) after the party supported the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha.

In his resignation letter to Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, Ansari said the party's stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill had "deeply hurt" millions of Muslims.

"With due respect, I wish to state that millions of Indian Muslims like me had unwavering faith that you were a true flagbearer of secular ideology. However, that belief has now been shattered. The stand taken by JD(U) regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2024 has deeply hurt millions of dedicated Indian Muslims and party workers like me," Ansari wrote.

He also criticised JD(U) leader Lalan Singh's speech in the Lok Sabha while supporting the bill.

"We are deeply pained by the stance and tone in which Lalan Singh delivered his speech in the Lok Sabha while supporting this bill. The Waqf Bill is against Indian Muslims, and under no circumstances can we accept it. This bill violates several fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. Through this bill, Indian Muslims are being humiliated and disrespected. Moreover, the bill is also anti-Pasmanda Muslims, something neither you nor your party seem to realize," Ansari mentioned in his letter to Nitish Kumar.

Expressing his disappointment, he said he 'regretted' his years of service to the party.

"I deeply regret having dedicated several years of my life to this party. Therefore, I am voluntarily resigning from the primary membership of the party and all other responsibilities," Ansari added.

On Wednesday, expressing support for the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said that the legislation is aimed at bringing transparency and ensuring the welfare of all sections of the Muslim community.

The JD-U leader said that attempts have been made since the beginning of the discussion to create atmosphere that the Bill is "anti-Muslim" and said it is not against the community.

"Waqf is a sort of Trust which is formed to work in the interest of Muslims. This is not a religious organisation...The Trust has the right to do justice to all sections of Muslims, but that is not happening...Today, a narrative is being made. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being criticised, if you do like him then do not look at him. But appreciate his good work," he said.

He accused opposition parties of creating a false narrative for political gain.

He further stated that the bill would improve the management of Waqf properties and ensure that their income is properly used for the welfare of the Muslim community. (ANI)

