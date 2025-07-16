Kota, Jul 16 (PTI) A 19-year-old JEE aspirant from Bareilly died after being washed away at the Bhimlat waterfall near Kota city Wednesday morning, police said.

Mohammed Mujeeb Saifi had come to the waterfall with four of his friends – also JEE aspirants — to catch the sunrise and have a bath.

Also Read | Bihar Special Intensive Revision Drive: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Lauds Voters As Electoral Roll Revision Nears Completion; Over 88% Forms Received.

The five had ridden for around 70 km to Bundi on a scooter and a motorcycle and used Google Maps to locate the waterfall, Bundi Sadar Circle Inspector Ramesh Arya said.

The five reached the waterfall around 5 am and started bathing. Around 7.30 am, a desperate lunge to catch his shirt flowing away in the already gushing water proved Saifi costly, when he was swept away under strong currents.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Accuses Muslim Gym Trainer of Inappropriate Touch During Exercise, Right-Wing Group Holds Protest in Jabalpur.

The State Disaster Response Force mounted a search for him and fished out his body five hours later from deep inside the water, stuck in rocks, Arya said.

Saifi had been preparing for the engineering entrance for the last two years and living in a hostel in Kota.

Police said his parents had been informed, and they were on the way to Kota.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)