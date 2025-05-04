Guwahati, May 4 (PTI) The jeep safari at the world-famous Kaziranga National Park will be indefinitely closed from May 19 in view of the forthcoming monsoon season, according to Chief Minister's Office on Sunday.

Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve is the largest in the North East and is thronged by domestic and international tourists in large numbers for its famed one-horned rhinoceros.

"In view of persistent bad weather and poor road conditions, Jeep Safari at Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve will remain closed from 19th May 2025 until further notice," the CMO said in a post on X, sharing the order copy from the Forest department.

The Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO world heritage site, was declared a National Park in 1974. It is inhabited by the world's largest population of one-horned rhinos as well as many mammals, including tigers, elephants, panthers and bears, and thousands of birds.

The park is located in Golaghat and Nagaon districts of Assam. It is also placed beside the Brahmaputra river on the north and the Karbi Anglong mounts on the south.

