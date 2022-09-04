Ranchi, Sep 4 (PTI) At least 30 MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand, who were camping at a resort near Raipur since August 30, arrived in Ranchi in a chartered aircraft on Sunday afternoon to attend a special session of the assembly, an official said.

"The chartered plane carrying the MLAs has landed at Ranchi airport," the airport official told PTI.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Good News for Central Govt Employees; DA Hike Announcement Likely by Month End.

Fearing poaching of its MLAs by the opposition BJP to topple the government, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance had shifted the legislators to a luxurious resort in Nava Raipur.

The chartered aircraft with 30 legislators, and some other leaders of the JMM and Congress on board, took off from the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur and landed at Birsa Munda Airport here around 6 pm, the official said.

Also Read | Gujarat Youth Congress President Vishwanathsinh Vaghela Resigns Ahead of Elections, Blames Party's Internal Fighting.

Hemant Soren will seek a vote of trust during the special session of the legislative assembly on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)