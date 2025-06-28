Jhansi (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) A court here on Saturday sentenced a man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting a minor girl and threatening to kill her for protesting, an advocate said.

Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Singh Kushwaha said that ADJ (POCSO) Mohd. Neyaz Ahmad Ansari on Saturday held accused Amit Ghosh guilty and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

The court also directed that in case the fine is not paid, he will have to undergo two months of additional imprisonment.

Kushwaha said that on the evening of January 16, 2018, when a class 12th student in Jhansi district was returning home from her coaching class, 28-year-old Ghosh molested her.

When the student raised an alarm, he beat her up and threatened to kill her. The next day the student's father reported the incident to Gursarai police station, following which a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

