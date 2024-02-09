Gumla, Feb 9 (PTI) Three persons of a family were hacked to death with an axe in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Friday allegedly over sharing of logs of a felled tree, police said.

One person was injured in the incident that happened in Sakrauli village in Sisai police station area around 3 pm, they said.

"The dispute within the family turned violent and one of them, who had a sharp weapon (axe), attacked four others. Three people were killed on the spot, while one was seriously injured," Sub-Divisional Police Officer Suresh Prasad Sahu said.

The injured person was referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for better treatment, he said.

Two persons were detained in connection with the case, police said.

