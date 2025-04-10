Chaibasa, Apr 10 (PTI) Five bunkers used by Naxalites were demolished by security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, police said.

These bunkers were found in a forest near Kulpaburu village in Jaraikela police station area, they said.

Also Read | 'She Loved Online Shopping, Demanded Gifts': Man Seeks Revenge, Sends 300 COD Parcels To Ex-Girlfriend in Kolkata; Arrested.

On Wednesday, two powerful IEDs of 5 kg each were found in the area, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)