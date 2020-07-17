Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the results of the Class 12 examinations on Friday.

A total of 75,638 students had appeared in the Science stream, of which 44,626 students passed. The pass percentage stands at 59 per cent, which is 2 per cent more than the last year. Last year, the aggregate result was 57 per cent in the Science stream.

As many as 28,130 students had appeared in the Commerce stream, of which 21,765 students passed. The pass percentage stands at 77.37 per cent. Last year, the aggregate result was 70.44 per cent in Commerce.

In the Arts stream, 1,27,532 had appeared for the examinations, of which 1,05,256 passed. The pass percentage stands at 82.53 per cent. Last year, the aggregate result was 79.97 per cent. (ANI)

