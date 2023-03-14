Ranchi, Mar 14 (PTI) Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproarious scenes as the the opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs demanded that Chief Minister Hemant Soren clarify reports that the state's employment policy will reserve up to 60 per cent of jobs for the underprivileged sections.

As soon as the House assembled for the day at 11 am, saffron party legislators, many of whom were sporting T-shirts opposing the policy stormed into the well raising slogans demanding the Chief Minister clarify his position.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato adjourned the House at 11.30 till 12.30 pm and then later till 2 pm when his repeated pleas to allow the house to run smoothly were not heeded by BJP MLAs.

Before the House proceedings were started at 11 am the saffron party MLAs sporting saffron T-Shirts that displayed ‘60-40 Nai Chalto (60-40 will not be acceptable) staged demonstration outside the Assembly saying they opposed the new policy.

They demanded clarification on the government's plan of introducing a 60-40 ratio for employment system as reported in a section of the press which claimed that under a new policy, 60 percent of seats will be reserved for various underpriviledged categories while 40 percent seats will be open for all.

Parliamentary Affairs Ministr Alamgir Alam said the government is also considering providing age relaxation to youths.

Unsatisfied BJP MLAs said they want a reply from Chief Minister Hemant Soren on the issue.

The legislators said the policy lacked clarity and government had no intention to provide jobs.

“The policy should have been brought in the House first instead of a decision on it in cabinet," said BJP MLA Manish Jaiswal.

As the House re-assembled at about 12.30 pm BJP MLA Neelkanth Singh Munda sought a reply from the chief minister on the status of 1932 Khatiyan based policy.

“The Government should tell ‘what happened to 1932 policy', ‘what is pre-2016 recruitment policy' and ‘what is 60-40'. The BJP wants the chief minister to answer on this,” Munda said.

He added that the opposition had raised the issue earlier also as they had information that government intends to implement the pre-2016 employment policy after the new policy was scrapped by the High Court.

Munda said government should bring the new policy before the assembly first.

