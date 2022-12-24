Ranchi, Dec 23 (PTI) The winter session of the Jharkhand assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday.

During the five-day session, eight bills and the second supplementary budget of Rs 8,533.79 crore were passed.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto said 326 questions were received from the members during the session, and 230 were approved. Answers to 192 questions were received.

On Friday, the proceedings of the House started peacefully. However, a few minutes into the Question Hour, the opposition BJP rose in uproar over bills pertaining to the 1932 khatiyan-based domicile status and increasing reservations given to OBC, ST and SC categories.

Amid the pandemonium, the speaker adjourned the House at 11.40 am till 12 pm.

Meanwhile, JMM MLA Baijnath Ram staged a dharna inside and outside the assembly, demanding a hospital at Balumath in Latehar district.

He alleged that a scam of Rs 1.25 crore took place in the name of the hospital. The legislator sat on the Well of the House but returned to his place at the request of the speaker.

Health Minister Banna Gupta urged the speaker to form an assembly committee to probe if any corruption has taken place as the issue relates to 2015-16 when the BJP was in power.

BJP MLA Anant Ojha demanded an NRC in the state's Santhal region.

He alleged that a demographic imbalance was happening due to the illegal migration of Bangladeshis into the region, mainly Sahibganj, Pakur, Godda, Dumka and Jamtara districts.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said, "We have no such report of illegal migration of Bangladeshis into the state. There is also no report of any demographic change in the region. If the legislator has any concrete evidence, he should submit it. We will take action."

