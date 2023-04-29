Ranchi, Apr 29 (PTI) To mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', the BJP's Jharkhand unit on Saturday celebrated 'deepotsav' (festival of lights) at its headquarters in Ranchi and created a human chain at Harmu Chowk.

The 100th episode of the programme will be broadcast on Sunday morning.

The state BJP has decided to celebrate the occasion in a grand manner with top leaders listening to the programme at different places.

State BJP president Deepak Prakash said his party has organised programmes in 9,000 places for the hearing of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"Different kinds of people such as doctors, lawyers, professors, chartered accountants, company secretaries, labourers and students will listen to the programme," he said.

Jharkhand has found a place in many episodes of the programme. Turmeric products of Kharswan, bamboo products of Bundu and organ donation by women of Saraikela-Kharswan are some of those that found mentions in the programm, Prakash said.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan will hear the programme along with 100 prominent personalities from different fields in the state at Raj Bhavan, an official statement said.

