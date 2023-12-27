Bokaro, Dec 27 (PTI) The body of a 44-year-old man was found with throat slit in a Maoist-dominated village in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sukhram Manjhi.

Manjhi's body was found around 9 am in Maoist-dominated Danra village in Chatrochatti area, some 108 km from state capital Ranchi, a police officer said.

“It is likely that Maoists killed the man by slitting his throat on Tuesday night, suspecting him to be an informer,” he said.

Further investigation is underway.

