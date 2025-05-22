Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 22 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired a meeting of the Tribal Advisory Council (TAC) in Ranchi. The council consists of 19 members, including 11 from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), four from Congress, and two from the BJP.

Following the completion of the meeting on Wednesday, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren stated that all the members expressed their views in the TAC meeting and how better work can be done for the state's tribals.

"TAC (Tribal Advisory Council) meeting was held today. I was there as the Chairman. All the members have put forth their views. How better work can be done on tribal interests in the state, how the overall development of tribals can be done, how language, culture and civilisation can be preserved, all these issues were discussed. There was a discussion on the purchase and sale of tribal land in the state...The department has been asked to prepare documents on all these things. Further decisions will be taken on that basis", Hemant Soren told reporters.

On May 3, Hemant Soren voiced support for a caste-based census, stating that "the government must have an assessment about how to organise the people of the country."

"The people sitting in the government must have an assessment about how to organise the people of the country," CM Soren told the media. (ANI)

