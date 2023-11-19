Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 19 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren offered prayers to the setting sun at the Hatnia pond on the occasion of Chhath festival 2023. He wished for prosperity in the state on this occasion.

Chief Minister Soren said, "On the occasion of 'Arghya' you can see the same excitement in various Chhath locations across the state. We have been preparing for this festival for a long time. I feel that the excitement that you see during the four days of Chhath should exist throughout the year among the people. I express my wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Chhath."

CM Hemant Soren also extended his wishes for Team India and expressed that India should win the World Cup.

"We hope India wins the World Cup and make the holy occasion of Chhath even more festive. This is not the first occasion when Team India is expected to bring laurels to the country, they have made the country proud earlier also," he added.

A large number of Chhath devotees offered prayers in Hatniya pond on Sunday.

Earlier, Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered 'Arghya' to the setting sun at his residence and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state.

"Best wishes on the occasion of Chhath, the great festival of faith. This is a festival of self-discipline. People offer Arghya to the setting and rising Lord Surya with a pure conscience and pure mind. I pray to Lord Bhaskar for progress, happiness, prosperity and peace in the state," posted Nitish Kumar on X.

Chhath is a four-day-long festival celebrated after Diwali to worship the Sun. Today is the third day of Chhath. On this day, Chhathavrati is offering Arghya to the setting Sun. After offering Arghya to the setting Sun, the next morning Arghya is offered to the rising Sun. (ANI)

