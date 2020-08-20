Chatra (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 20 (ANI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed the deputy commissioner of Chatra to conduct the investigation and take action against the accused who beat two Dalit youths accusing them of mobile theft on Independence Day.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the Deputy Commissioner Chatra to do the investigation in the case of beating of two people on Independence Day. Soren has asked the DC to take strict action against the culprits. The Chief Minister has also asked Chatra Police to take action," said a press statement Jharkhand government.

The Chief Minister was apprised by Superintendent of Police of Chatra that with respect to the incident on August 15, a case was registered against 10 people. Both the youths were beaten on charges of mobile theft. Three people have been arrested in the case. Raids are going on against the remaining accused.

"The Chief Minister was informed that in Chatra on Independence Day, two Dalits were accused of mobile theft and beaten brutally while they were tied with a rope by accused. The video of the incident is also shared with the Chief Minister," the press statement added. (ANI)

