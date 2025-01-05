Ranchi, Jan 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will on Monday transfer financial assistance for two months totalling Rs 5,000 each to the accounts of over 56 lakh beneficiaries under the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana'.

The ceremony, initially scheduled for December 28 last year, was postponed due to the national mourning for the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Also Read | Jalore Road Accident: 4 of Family Killed As Speeding Dumper Hits Motorcycle in Rajasthan.

The chief minister will distribute financial assistance among women during a grand event in Namkum with over 3 lakh beneficiaries expected to attend it, a government statement said.

Under the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana', the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance had previously pledged to increase the monthly honorarium from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500, starting December 2024.

Also Read | Pratishtha Dwadashi Festival: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Perform Ram Lalla's 'Abhishek' in Sanctum Sanctorum on January 11.

A JMM office-bearer said the instalments for both December and January will be disbursed together.

While some beneficiaries have already received their December instalment, the others will get it on Monday, he said.

The initiative has been widely credited for bolstering the INDIA bloc's electoral success in Jharkhand.

Preparations for the event in Namkum have been completed with Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri visiting the venue to review the arrangements.

Launched in August last year, the scheme initially provided Rs 1,000 to a woman, aged 18-50, covering around 56 lakh beneficiaries.

The state government had promised to raise the amount to Rs 2,500 from December.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)