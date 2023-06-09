Godda, Jun 9 (PTI) The body of a college principal, who was allegedly kidnapped, was found near the railway tracks in Jharkhand's Godda district on Friday morning, police said.

Md Naziruddin, the principal of Abul Kalam Azad College in Basantrai, was allegedly kidnapped by three masked persons from near Gerua bridge on Thursday evening when he was returning home from Bhagalpur in Bihar, they said.

His body was found near the railway tracks in Diyajori in Mahagama police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nathu Singh Meena said.

The three persons allegedly involved in it were arrested, he said.

In the police complaint, Naziruddin's wife Fatima Khatun said that he had left for Bhagalpur around 8 am, but he did not return home by 7 pm.

"When I called him, his phone was switched off. Then, I called the driver, who informed that three persons kidnapped him near Gerua bridge," she said.

Police said that a case was filed, and an investigation was underway.

