Jamshedpur, May 12 (PTI) Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district deputy commissioner Ananya Mittal on Monday raised concerns over possible irregularities in the ambitious Maiyan Samman Yojana and directed all block development officers (BDOs) and circle inspectors (CIs) to conduct investigations and submit reports within three working days.

Following a preliminary inquiry, Mittal said it has come to notice that several beneficiaries of the scheme had received funds through the same bank account — an act in violation of the scheme's guidelines.

Also Read | Manipur HSLC Exam Result 2025 Out on manresults.nic.in: BSEM Releases Class 10 Exam Results Online, Know How To Check and Download Scorecards.

"All BDOs and CIs have been directed to verify the list of bona fide beneficiaries within their respective jurisdictions and submit a report to the district headquarters within three working days," an official statement said.

According to the statement, two or more beneficiaries were found to have availed the benefits from 2,912 bank accounts across the district.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tensions: India, Pakistan DGMOs Hold Military Talks.

The highest numbers of such cases were reported from the following circles and blocks: Potka (573), Jamshedpur Circle (390), Golmuri-cum-Jugsalai (388), Mango Circle (300), Ghatsila (271), Bodam (191), Chakulia Block (164), Gurabandha (122), Patamda (113), Dumaria (111), Baharagora (99), Musabani (97), Dhalbhumgarh (81) and Chakulia Circle (10), the statement added.

Issuing a strict warning, Mittal said, "Such irregularities will not be tolerated at any cost. The names of ineligible beneficiaries will be removed from the list, and the amount disbursed will be recovered from them."

He further warned that departmental action would be taken against any official or employee found involved in such fraudulent practices.

The Maiyan Samman Yojana aims to financially empower needy and eligible women, and the benefits are meant to reach the rightful recipients only.

The district administration also appealed to the public and recipients of the scheme to provide accurate information.

"If anyone has knowledge of irregularities under the scheme, they should come forward and inform the administration, which will take prompt action," the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)