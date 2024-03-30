Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 30 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate filed a prosecution complaint against former CM Hemant Soren and others on Saturday at a special PMLA court here.

The persons against whom complaint was filed include Bhanu Pratap, then revenue officer of Bargain Circle office, Soren's friend Binod Singh and others under PMLA related to land scam case in which Soren was arrested on January 31.

Also Read | ‘Really Upsetting’ Saina Nehwal Lashes out at Sexist Remarks by Senior Congress Leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

ED officials, on Saturday, reached the special PMLA court, Ranchi with a trunk full of documents and a prosecution complaint of about 5,500 pages.

Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31 and is currently lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Hotwar, Ranchi. On March 21, the PMLA court extended his judicial custody till April 4.

Also Read | Elvish Yadav and Fazilpuria Booked: Gurugram Police Files Case Against Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner and Singer Rahul Yadav for Using Rare Species of Snakes in Music Videos.

On February 29, The Jharkhand High Court dismissed the petition of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeking permission to attend the budget session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, the ED claimed it had recovered cash over Rs 36 lakh from the possession of the JMM chief, along with documents linked to the investigation into the alleged acquisition of land by 'fraudulent means'.

The agency added that land parcels spanning 8.5 acres were part of the criminal proceeds that the former CM allegedly acquired. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)