Ranchi/Sahibganj, Jul 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday paid tributes to CRPF jawan Kuldip Oraon who was killed during an encounter with militants at Malbagh in Kashmir on Thursday.

Murmu said, the nation is proud of such brave jawans. The CRPF personnel hailed from Sahibganj district of Jharkhand.

"Our brave jawans are ever ready to maintain unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country. The country and all its citizens will remain indebted to his sacrifice. His valour will not go in vain," a Raj Bhawan statement said, quoting the governor.

The chief minister said, the nation is proud of the martyrdom of the jawan.

A Sahibganj report said that Oraon was a member of the CRPFs Quick Action Team. A resident of Azad Nagar in Sahibganj, Oraons father Ghanshyam Oraon was also a CRPF personnel and had retired in 2007.

"I am proud of my sons martyrdom. I lost my son, but dont have sorrow. He laid down his life for the country," the senior Oraon said.

Kuldip Oraon had married in 2009 and is survived by wife, a son and a daughter, family members said.

Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner Varun Ranjan went to the residence of the slain jawan and met his family members, including his 9-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter. The entire country is with the family of the jawan, he said.

