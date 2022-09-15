Ranchi, Sep 15 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Thursday returned another Bill, relating to the realisation of outstanding taxes, to the state government on the ground of anomaly and mismatch between its Hindi and English versions, an official said.

The development comes against a backdrop of the governor returning several other Bills for anomalies in the recent past.

The Jharkhand Karadhan Adhiniyomon Ki Bakaya Rashi Ka Samadhan Adhiniyam Bill, 2022 had been passed by Jharkhand Assembly on August 4.

The Bill seeks to realise various taxes pending to the state government by waiving penalties and ending litigations.

“The Bill has not been assented by the Governor and returned to the state government for rectifying the mistakes and get the corrected bill passed by the assembly,” a Raj Bhavan official said.

In a letter by the Raj Bhavan, the government was told that there are anomalies in Section-3 in the third column of the English and Hindi versions.

“In the English version, the deduction of waiver percentage is mentioned as 50 per cent but in the Hindi version of the Bill, the waiver percentage is mentioned as 60 per cent, ” the official said.

In the same column and section, there are anomalies in the numbering of the two versions, he said.

In recent months, several Bills were returned by the governor to the state government on the similar ground of mismatch between the Hindi and English versions.

Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021, Pandit Raghunath Murmu Tribal University Bill, 2021, and Jharkhand Finance Bill, 2021 were some of the important Bills that were sent back to the government.

