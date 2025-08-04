Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 4 (ANI): The Jharkhand government declared a three-day state mourning, starting Monday, following the passing of the state's former Chief Minister and co-founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shibu Soren.

"In honour of the late Honourable former Chief Minister-cum-Rajya Sabha MP, the State Government has decided to observe 03 (three) days of state mourning from August 4 to August 6," the message from the Jharkhand government read.

During the mourning, the national flag will remain at half-mast on all the buildings, no state function will be organised, and all the offices of the state government will remain closed.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 81 on Monday morning in New Delhi.

According to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital, where the former Chief Minister was admitted, Shibu Soren was suffering from a kidney ailment, and had suffered a stroke one and a half months ago. He was on life support for the past one month.

Meanwhile, tributes from across the nation have poured in celebrating the life of the former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, following the demise of the tribal icon, who was one of the leaders who led the movement for a separate Jharkhand state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered Soren's struggle for the rights of the tribal communities.

Sharing an X post, Amit Shah wrote, "The news of the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shri Shibu Soren ji is extremely saddening. He struggled for decades for the rights and empowerment of the tribal community in Jharkhand. With his simple personality and humble nature, he connected with the masses."

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also looked back at Soren's struggle for Jharkhand's statehood and his contribution in fighting for water, forest and land rights.

"I am saddened by the passing of Jharkhand's former Chief Minister, former Union Minister, and founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shibu Soren ji. He dedicated his life to the struggle for a separate Jharkhand state and the rights of its people over water, forest, and land, as well as the preservation of tribal culture," Kharge wrote on X.

Shibu Soren led the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for 38 years and is known as the founding patron of the party. He served thrice as CM of Jharkhand in 2005, 2008-2009, and 2009-2010.

Popularly addressed as "Dishom Guru," he cofounded Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with A.K. Roy and Binod Bihari Mahato and led the movement demanding a separate Jharkhand state. His dreams of a separate identity for the Jharkhand people came in fruition in 2000.

Over a four-decade career in politics, Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms. (ANI)

