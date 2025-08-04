New Delhi, August 4: The Upper House of the Parliament on Monday paid tribute to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM founder Shibu Soren, who passed away earlier today in the national capital after prolonged illness. The House was adjourned for the day in honour of the former Jharkhand Chief Minister. Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, mourned Shibu Soren's demise and said, "Shri Soren was a distinct Adivasi leader. Known as Dishom Guru and popular as 'Guruji' among the public, he was a leading voice in the struggle for the rights and development of tribal people."

The members of the House observed silence to pay tribute to Soren. Lok Sabha Om Birla also paid his respects to the former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, remembering his impact on advancing the tribal communities and his home state. "The passing of Rajya Sabha MP, former Jharkhand Chief Minister, and former Union Minister Shibu Soren is deeply saddening. He had a profound impact on advancing the tribal society and the Jharkhand state, as well as in public life. I express my heartfelt condolences to the grieving Hemant Soren and his family," Birla posted on X today. Shibu Soren Dies: Former Jharkhand CM and JMM Founder Passes Away at 81 in Delhi’s Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, Confirms His Son Hemant Soren.

"I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family and supporters," the Speaker said. Shibu Soren passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 81 today in New Delhi. Jharkhand Chief Minister and his son Hemant Soren confirmed the demise of the leader in a post on X. "Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all. Today, I am devastated," Hemant Soren said. Shibu Soren led the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for 38 years and is known as the founding patron of the party. He was the third Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Over a four-decade career in politics, Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms. Shibu Soren Was Grassroots Leader: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Passing Away of Ex-Jharkhand CM and JMM Founder.

Rajya Sabha Pays Tribute to Shibu Soren

#MonsoonSession2025#WATCH || Rajya Sabha pays tribute to MP, former Jharkhand CM and JMM founder, #ShibuSoren, who passed away today in #Delhi after prolonged illness. The House was adjourned for the day in honour of the former Jharkhand Chief Minister.#RajyaSabha… pic.twitter.com/eVWJ94StDW — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 4, 2025

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 2 PM today amid the protest by the Opposition. The Opposition MPs showed placards and did sloganeering in the Well of the House during the Question Hour, following which, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)