Ranchi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Friday signed two MoUs with Central Coalfields Limited and Eastern Coalfields Limited for construction of a state-of-the art library in Ranchi and a hospital in Godda, an official said.

The pacts were inked in the presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Coal and Mines minister Pralhad Joshi here .

Also Read | BBC India Survey Indicated Tax Evasion on Certain Remittances, Discrepancies in Transfer Pricing: CBDT.

The CCL will set up the library on the Ranchi University campus, Morabadi, under CSR fund. It will have a seating arrangement for 5,000 students, an official release said.

The G+5 library building will be constructed on two acres of land at cost of Rs 62.43 crore, which will be completed in two years, it said.

Also Read | Income Tax Surveys at BBC Offices: Income, Profits Not Commensurate with Operations in India, Says CBDT.

The state level library will have facilities of six lifts, e-resource and journal section, conference room, reference book section, institutional digital repository, thesis, dissertation, report and newspaper section, digital library section, solar rooftop panels for power generation, sewage treatment plant, energy efficient lighting systems, queue management, parking, modular furniture, cubicles for group study, meeting rooms, meditation centre, cafeteria and mini auditorium, the release said.

The ECL will set up a 300-bed hospital in Mahagama area of Godda district.

The G+3 hospital will have facilities of OPD area, ICU, multi-specialty medical unit and others, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)