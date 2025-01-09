Ranchi, Jan 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday met former deputy speaker of Lok Sabha Karia Munda who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi.

Munda, an eight-term MP, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

"Today I visited former Union Minister Karia Munda at Bhagwan Mahavir Medica Super Specialty Hospital, Ranchi to enquire about his well-being and took information about his treatment from the doctors present there. I wish him a speedy recovery," the governor said in a post on X.

Union minister Sanjay Seth also met him in the hospital.

"I met the former deputy speaker of Lok Sabha and our guardian, revered Karia Munda Ji. I enquired about his well-being. I asked the hospital management for better treatment for him. I pray to God for Karia Ji's speedy recovery," he said.

Doctors at the hospital said his was stable.

His son Jagarnath Munda, a BJP leader, earlier told PTI that the former coal minister complained of ill health amid cold, following which he was taken to the hospital for a routine checkup.

After initial examination, the doctors advised him to get admitted, he said.

Munda, 88, had served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

