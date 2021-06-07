Ranchi, Jun 7 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday cancelled the merit list for the sixth Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) results and sought a fresh one in eight weeks.

The JPSC had earlier conducted examinations to fill 326 positions.

The court of Justice S K Dwivedi, in its order, observed that it was incorrect to add the qualifying marks of Paper I (Hindi and English) to the total score.

It said the state government should take cognisance of the issue and initiate action against officials responsible for the mistake in the merit list after conducting an investigation.

The court said revised results of such candidates should be issued, in which the qualifying marks are not added to the total score, and only those who have secured minimum marks according to the category in all the papers should be included in the merit list.

During the hearing, former Advocate General Ajit Kumar told the court that JPSC committed several mistakes in releasing the final result.

JPSC had argued that the merit list was prepared according to the conditions and rules of the advertisement.

