Chaibasa (Jharkhand), May 23 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday for killing a 12-year-old boy by slitting his throat over a long-standing feud regarding a parcel of land in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

The incident took place in Jugidaru village in Mufassil police station area and the accused, Chandramohan Baan Singh, was a neighbour and relative of the deceased, identified as Arjun Baan Singh, a police officer said.

On Thursday evening, Chandramohan, holding a knife, barged into the house of the deceased and slit the throat of Arjun, who died on the spot due to excessive bleeding, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said in a statement.

Arjun was killed in front of his nine-year-old sister Anita Baan Singh, who narrated the incident to their parents when they returned from the weekly 'haat' (market), he said.

Arjun's father Sinkur Baan Singh told the police that he and his wife were in Badalagia Haat when the incident happened.

The families frequently quarrelled over a parcel of land.

A police team nabbed the accused from his house on Friday and seized the knife used in the crime, the SP said.

A case has been registered under sections of the BNS and he was forwarded to judicial custody.

