Medininagar (Jharkhand), Nov 29 (PTI) An MP/MLA Special Court on Wednesday acquitted Jharkhand minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur in a case of violating election model code of conduct during the assembly poll campaign in 2014.

A case had been registered against him by the election officer concerned for allegedly influencing voters in Chama under the Garwah assembly segment.

The MP/MLA Special Court acquitted him saying no concrete evidence was produced against the JMM leader.

The minister had secured bail by appearing before the court during the trial.

