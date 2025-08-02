Jharkhand Minister Ramdas Soren gets admitted to Jamshedpur Hospital after falling at his residence bathroom

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], August 2 (ANI): Jharkhand Minister Ramdas Soren, who sustained serious injuries after falling in the bathroom at his residence was being airlifted to New Delhi, JMM leader said in Saturday.

Soren is being airlifted from Tata Motors Hospital to Delhi for better medical aid.

JMM leader Mangal Kalindi said, "Preparations are going on to take him to Delhi for treatment."

He was admitted to Tata Motors Hospital in Jamshedpur earlier today. (ANI)

