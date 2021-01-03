Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 3 (ANI): A naked and beheaded body of a woman was recovered from Ormanjhi in Ranchi district by Jharkhand Police on Sunday.

According to police, the identification of the body is yet to be done.

The body has been sent for autopsy.

Ranchi Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Naushad Alam said, "Whether she was sexually assaulted or not will be ascertained after post-mortem. Prima facie it seems the body was dumped at the said spot after murder at some other place. We are investigating at various points. Let's postmortem report come."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

