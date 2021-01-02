Ranchi, Jan 2 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,15,241 as 128 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said on Saturday.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 1,030 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported on Friday, the official said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 71, followed by East Singhbhum (12) and Palamu (11), he said.

The state now has 1,682 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,12,529 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Jharkhand has tested 12,767 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

