Ranchi, Jan 12 (PTI) Jharkhand reported one more fatality due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 1,048, while the tally mounted to 1,16,961 with 144 fresh cases, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The new fatality was reported from Bokaro district, he said.

Ranchi registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 71, followed by East Singhbhum at 15 and Dhanbad at 14.

Jharkhand now has 1,382 active coronavirus cases, while 1,14,531 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state conducted 13,058 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

