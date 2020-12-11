Ranchi, Dec 11 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,11,003 as 173 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Friday.

The death toll increased to 993 after two more patients succumbed to the disease, he said.

Two new fatalities were reported from Ranchi and Bokaro, the official said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 95, followed by Palamu at 11.

Jharkhand now has 1,690 active coronavirus cases, while 1,08,320 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 19,504 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

