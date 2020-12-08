Ranchi, Dec 8 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,10,457 with 179 fresh cases, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 988, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new infections at 79, followed by East Singhbhum (25) and Bokaro (13).

Jharkhand now has 1,759 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,07,710 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 17,057 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

