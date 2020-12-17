Ranchi, Dec 17 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,12,121 as 190 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 1,004 as three persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Three fresh fatalities were reported from Palamu, Hazaribagh and Dumka.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 87, followed by East Singhbhum at 30 and Bokaro at 18.

Jharkhand now has 1,585 active coronavirus cases, while 1,09,532 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state tested 16,769 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

