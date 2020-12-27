Ranchi, Dec 27 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,14,146 as 192 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,018 as two more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24-hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 75, followed by East Singhbhum (45) and Dhanbad (15).

Jharkhand now has 1,598 active coronavirus cases, while 1,11,530 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state conducted 14,985 sample tests for COVID-19 during the day, he added.

