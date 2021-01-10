Ranchi, Jan 10 (PTI) Jharkhand reported 236 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 1,16,672, a health official said on Sunday.

Two more people died in the state in the last 24 hours, following which the toll rose to 1,045.

So far, 1,14,133 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

There are 1,494 active cases in Jharkhand at present.

The latest deaths were reported from Ranchi and Dhanbad.

Of the new cases, 125 were detected in Ranchi, 30 in East Singhbhum and 21 in Dhanbad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)