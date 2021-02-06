Ranchi, Feb 6 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,18,938 as 41 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said on Saturday.

The state's COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,077 as now new fatality due to the disease has been reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 26, followed by three cases each in East Singhbhum and Dhanbad, he said.

Jharkhand now has 441 active COVID-19 cases while 1,17,420 have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The state tested 11,246 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, at least 8,962 healthcare workers were administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, an official said.

A total of 84,103 beneficiaries have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the state and 243 cases of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) have been reported, the official added.

