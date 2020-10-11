Ranchi, Oct 11 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 91,951 on Sunday as 697 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Three more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 784, he said.

Also Read | Unlock 5 in Delhi: Cinema Halls to Re-Open in National Capital from October 15, Sanitization After Each Show.

Jharkhand now has 8,362 active coronavirus cases, while 82,805 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 28,104 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

Also Read | ICMR Tests 8,68,77,242 COVID-19 Samples in India So Far: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 11, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)