Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 12 (ANI): Jharkhand reported seven fresh COVID-19 infections and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Saturday.

Ranchi added 3 fresh cases, followed by West Singhbhum with 2 cases and Latehar, East Singhbhum with one case each.

Following this, the total cases jumped to nearly 3.5 lakh (3,48,062) including 128 active cases.

The death toll stood at 5,133 with a mortality rate of 1.47 per cent.

Also, the total recoveries reached 3,42,801 wherein 21 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is at 98.48 per cent. (ANI)

