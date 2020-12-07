Ranchi, Dec 7 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,10,278 as 92 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven more fatalities pushed the death toll to 986, a health department official said on Monday.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new infections at 37, followed by East Singhbhum (10), Seraikela Kharsawan (8) and Deoghar (7).

Jharkhand now has 1,796 active cases, while 1,07,496 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 16,121 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

