Jammu & Kashmir, December 7: The Voting for the fourth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections is underway in the Union Territory. A local quoted in the ANI report said, "We want local governance and hope that it will bring development here."

People queue up at their respective polling booths as voting for the fourth phase took place. Polling is being held in 34 constituencies - 17 each in Kashmir & Jammu divisions. More than seven lakh voters will decide the fate of 249 candidates contesting in the fourth phase of the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, reported PTI. Jammu & Kashmir DDC Elections 2020: 105-Year-Old Woman Casts Vote in the Third Phase of Polls.

Fourth Phase of DDC elections in UT Takes Place Today:

J&K: People queue up at Govt High School at Bajalta in Jammu -designated as a polling centre- to cast their vote for the fourth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in the UT today. Polling being held in 34 constituencies - 17 each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions pic.twitter.com/DSAceLTmMC — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

On account of the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities have made arrangements of hand sanitisers, face masks and thermal scanners at the polling stations, where voters will cast their ballot.

It needs to be mentioned here that elections to the District Development Council are the first electoral exercise to take place in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the Narendra Modi-led government revoked the region’s semi-autonomous status and split the area into two Union Territories – Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).