Ranchi, Jul 27 (PTI) Four persons succumbed to COVID- 19 on Monday in Jharkhand, taking the death toll due to the disease in the state to 90, a government bulletin said.

It said that 324 people also tested positive for coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 8,803.

The bulletin said that 3,805 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

Two persons died and 457 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary (Health), Nitin Madan Kulkarni, said that the state government has made elaborate arrangements to control the spread of coronavirus infection.

The growth rate of the infection in the state is 6.1 per cent, he said adding that several testing facilities would be in operation this week.

