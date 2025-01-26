New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Jharkhand's tableau at the Republic Day parade on Sunday highlighted the state's legacy of heritage and progress under the theme "Swarnim Jharkhand: A Legacy of Heritage and Progress."

The tableau's front portion featured two girls using laptops, symbolising the state's growing educational infrastructure and its emphasis on accessible education for students, particularly tribal children, in both urban and rural areas.

The middle portion depicted rural women engaged in crafting handicrafts, reflecting Jharkhand's vibrant cultural traditions. Adorned with Sohrai murals—tribal art that celebrates harvest, fertility, and the state's connection with nature and spirituality—the tableau underscored its cultural richness.

The rear section showcased the iconic Tata Steel plant, established in Jamshedpur in 1907, representing industrial progress, innovation, sustainability, and economic growth. A tribute to the Tata Group's contributions, the tableau celebrated the legacy of Sir Ratan Tata and Jharkhand's pivotal role in India's industrial development.

Additionally, the tableau highlighted the uranium plant at Jaduguda, underscoring the state's critical role in India's nuclear energy ambitions.

On the ground, artists performed the vibrant Chhau dance of Seraikela, an art form rooted in mythological traditions and inscribed in UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010.

The tableau effectively blended Jharkhand's industrial achievements with its cultural heritage, offering a glimpse of the state's journey toward progress.

