Jamshedpur, December 24: Two persons were arrested on the charge of slaughtering cows and selling their meat in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, the police said on Saturday. The police also seized 500 kilograms of beef from the spot during a raid in Haldipokar under Kowali police station, about 30 kilometres from here, and arrested three customers on Friday.

Besides, the police personnel rescued 17 cows from there. Slaughter of bovine animals and selling their meat are banned in Jharkhand. Acting on a tip-off that two persons slaughter cattle and sell beef in Haldipokar, a police team raided a house owned by Imran Ali, one of the arrested persons, a senior officer said.

Ali, along with Shamim alias Pappu, used to slaughter bovine animals and sell their meat from a shed erected within the premises of his house. Ali and four others tried to escape by scaling the boundary wall after seeing the approaching police personnel but were caught following a chase.

Three of them were found to be customers who came to Ali for buying meat. Altogether 17 cattle were rescued from the house and handed over to the authorities of a 'Gaushala' (cowshed), the officer said. Mathura Shocker: Security Guards at Banke Bihari Temple Thrash Devotees After Quarrel, Video Goes Viral.

A case under the Jharkhand Bovine Animal Prohibition of Slaughter Act, 2005 has been registered in this regard. When produced before a local court on Saturday, the arrested people were remanded to 14 days' judicial custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)