New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday, inaugurated the Dental Technology Innovation Hub at the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS), New Delhi, a release from the Ministry of Science & Technology said.

The Hub has been supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 25 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Addressing the gathering, Jitendra Singh said that the new facility represents an important addition to the management armamentarium of the dental profession and is in line with the progressive approach adopted by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in every sphere of science.

He noted that the Hub promises to be a cost-effective facility not only for research but also for diagnostics and therapy, while also contributing to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by reducing dependence on imported dental implants and equipment.

Also Read | Piyush Goyal in US: Union Minister Attends Key Session on Energy Security in New York, Calls for Expansion of India-US Trade (See Pics and Video).

According to the release, the Minister underlined that the Hub has been designed as an inclusive facility, creating opportunities for innovators, start-ups, and MSMEs. "By involving multiple stakeholders, this initiative reflects the concept of whole-of-government and whole-of-nation that the government has been striving for in the last 11 years," he said as per the release.

Recalling earlier times when most dental and medical implants had to be imported, Jitendra Singh expressed satisfaction that Indian institutions are now producing synthetic and biodegradable materials at par with global standards. He observed that India has progressed from being nearly a decade behind in specialised medical procedures to becoming a world-class hub that also attracts medical tourism.

The Union Minister also highlighted the government's efforts to create an enabling ecosystem through reforms such as the National Medical Devices Policy 2023 and the Medical Devices Rules 2017, which aim to support cost-effective, state-of-the-art facilities across the country. He stressed the importance of "awareness, accessibility, and affordability" in healthcare, pointing out that while cost-effectiveness and accessibility are being addressed, greater efforts are needed to spread awareness among the public.

The Minister informed that the government has taken a decision to increase the number of medical seats by about 1,000 at the undergraduate level and 5,000 at the postgraduate level, which would also include dental sciences. He also appreciated the participation of both public and private sector stakeholders in the initiative, noting that integration between the two is essential for progress.

As per the release, Dr. Jitendra Singh drew attention to the growing demand for dental and medical care due to increasing life expectancy, and to the need for interdisciplinary approaches as dental science is now closely linked with other specialities such as endocrinology, cardiovascular medicine, and diabetes management. He also praised the use of AI tools and suggested that integration with engineering and technology institutions could further strengthen the innovation ecosystem.

Concluding his address, Singh said that the new Hub will play a key role in preparing the dentists of 2047 for a Viksit Bharat. "If we are to ensure sharp teeth for a developed India, it is institutions like this that will provide the backbone," he remarked. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)