Jammu, Mar 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday provided financial support to 350 youths from displaced and migrant communities to "ignite" entrepreneurial culture among them.

The beneficiaries included people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, West Pakistan refugees and Kashmiri migrant families, an official statement said.

At the event, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "The financial assistance extended to displaced families will help them realise their dreams and ignite entrepreneurial culture in the community."

During the Special Governance camp, various government departments, District Industry Centres, in collaboration with J&K Bank and Relief and Rehabilitation Department reached out to the youngsters aspiring to start their own business ventures and contribute to society.

"Entrepreneurship is not merely a means of livelihood for youth but a potent instrument to fulfil their aspirations and dreams. Jammu and Kashmir government is committed to providing support for skill development and entrepreneurship opportunity to empower the future of the youth,” the Lt Governor said.

