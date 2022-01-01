Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): Four people who were injured in Saturday morning's stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra are currently in serious condition and are on ventilators, according to authorites of the hospital they have been admitted to.

"First casualties arrived at our hospital at around 3 am. We received around 15 patients but four of them were in serious condition. They were unconscious when they reached the hospital and they are still in the ICU on ventilators,' said Dr JP Singh, Neurosurgeon at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital.

"According to the doctor 11 people are stable and out of which three to four people were discharged after first aid. Around five of them are still under treatment"

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh early this morning informed that about 12 people have died in the stampede.

"As per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede," Singh said to ANI.

Prime Minister Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

As per the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's statement at around 2:15 am a stampede took place near Gate No. 3 at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, in which a total of 12 pilgrims were killed and 15 pilgrims injured.

According to Jammu and Kashmir's DGP Dilbag Singh, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other that resulted in stampede. The injured pilgrims were provided first aid at Medical Unit Bhawan and subsequently shifted to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Specialty Hospital, Kakryal for specialized treatment.

The cave shrine is situated at an altitude of 5,200 feet in the Reasi district and generally attracts close to a million devotees every year.

The operations of the pilgrimage site are managed by the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, which provides battery car and ropeway services to the pilgrims to reach the top of Trikuta hills for darshan.

Vaishno Devi Yatra has also resumed today after being suspended briefly following the stampede incident. (ANI)

