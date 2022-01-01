Delhi, January 1: In yet another incident of sexual assault, Delhi police arrested 3 persons, including 1 minor for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside a gym in the Budh Vihar area in Rohini.

As per the report published in The Times of India, the accused were identified as Umesh, a factory owner, Sunil Vats, and another minor accused. All of them are residents of Rohini. Reportedly the victim works in Umesh's factory. The incident took place on Thursday at 8 pm when Umesh called the victim and asked her to come to the gym under false pretext and allegedly sexually abused her with his aides. The accused fled the spot after assaulting the victim. Mumbai Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Raped, Brutalised Like ‘Nirbhaya’ in Sakinaka by Inserting Rod in Private Part; Accused Arrested.

Before fleeing, the accused threatened the victim with dire consequences is she talked about the incident to anyone. However, the victim mustered courage and approached police, who in turn raided several places and arrested the accused. Police have booked all the accused under rape charges of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

